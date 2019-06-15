‘Wild creators’ wanted for almonte summer theatre camp

Looking for 8-12 year olds who want to collaboratively create and perform in an original piece of theatre this summer. This summer camp is designed for curious and creative minds to come together, inspire one another, and discover (possibly unknown) talents. Through outdoor play, storytelling, mini drama workshops, yoga, movement, outdoor play and more, we will work towards a final show which will be performed on the last day of camp.

Instructors Emily Pearlman and Lindsey Lambden are passionate theatre-doers with extensive experience in creation and teaching. They have worked across Canada, the US and Korea with young people, ESL students, under-served populations and professionals, and are excited to make work with youth closer to home.

August 19th – 23rd from 9am-4pm, with a performance at 4pm on Friday

Almonte Old Town Hall

Ages 8-13

$199 for one child, $170 for additional children.

For more information and registration

https://www.micasatheatre.ca/summer-camp

https://www.facebook.com/almontetheatrecamp/

By email: emilypearlman@gmail.com

By phone: Lindsey 819-230-5262