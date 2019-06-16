Woman seeks Almonte home

Moving here… I seek your help. Thank you!

I intend to move and live here in a place where I can create, paint, dream, meditate and have fun!

In this place, there are two bedrooms, kitchen, living room, bathroom and space to create. This home is lit by natural light, calm as water waking up with the sun, harmonious like the song of birds, lulled by the wind in the trees and caressed by the sun’s rays at sunset.

I am well accompanied. I live with my 15-year-old lady cat. I am not the “crazy cat lady” and I do not smoke.

Do you have this place for rent? Give me a call. I’d be delighted and grateful to hear from you.

Let me introduce myself. My name is Lyne.

You can reach me at 613-277-4983.

Namaste!

***

Déménage ici… Je demande votre aide. Merci!

Je vise à déménager ici dans un endroit où je peux créer, peindre, rêver, méditer et avoir du plaisir!

Dans cet endroit, il y a deux (2) chambres, cuisine, salon, salle de bain et espace pour créer. Cette demeure est éclairée par la luminosité naturelle, calme comme l’eau au soleil levant, harmonieuse comme le chant des oiseaux, bercée par le vent des arbres et caressée par les rayons du soleil couchant.

Je suis bien accompagnée. Je vie avec ma petite chatte de 15 ans. Je ne suis pas la “crazy cat lady” et je ne fume pas.

Tu as cet endroit à louer? Alors, téléphone-moi. Je serai ravie et t’en sera reconnaissante.

J’me présente. Mon nom est Lyne.

Tu peux me joindre au 613-277-4983.

Namaste !