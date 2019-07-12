161st Almonte Fair is on next weekend

For 161 years the North Lanark Agricultural Society has been organizing the Almonte Fair. From July 19-21, families can enjoy variety shows, demonstrations, livestock competitions, home craft, flower and vegetable exhibits. Sample the unique fair food and take a spin on rides with World’s Finest, Ontario’s premier midway provider. Kids even have a zone dedicated to them.

NEW this year is a “Pay One Price” admission for a complete country fair experience including unlimited midway rides.

There will be live musical performances from a variety of artists and bands as well as shows such as a Friday night freestyle Motocross Show, Saturday night Gala Grandstand Show with Classic Championship Wrestling, Comedy Stunt Ventriloquist and more and a Sunday afternoon demolition derby.

The weekend event also features a petting zoo, pony rides, kids games, parrot shows, vendors and educational displays. The beer garden and live bands return to the “Big Red Barn”. Friday night features Sundown with Brad Munro and Marty McTiernan and Saturday night The Derringers.

So, from July 19-21 come and walk through a small gate to experience a world of agriculture.

Admission costs $ 20.00 per day. Advance tickets at $ 18.00 available for purchase prior to Thursday, July 18th at 6 pm.

Complete information available at www.almontefair.ca.