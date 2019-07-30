Almonte Old Home Weekend starts Friday

FRIDAY AUG 2

1:00 – 4:00 Good Food Tour

Contact Cathy Reside at www.thegoodfoodtour.com to book your ticket and find out all the truly neat places they take inthis Event is something you won’t want to miss so check out Cathy’s website

8:00—12:00 Brandy ‘n’ Port

Sponsored by Enstone Construction Inc….Almonte Arena Downstairs.

Tickets $10 each

6:00—9:30—Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament—Gemmill Park

Van services ‘Our Safe Drive Home Program’ – Sponsored by Ottawa Brass

Available from 10:30 – 12:30 for rides home after Brandy ‘n’ Port in the immediate area from 12th Concession to Munro Meadows (Concession 8) to Clayton Rd area this is sponsored by Ottawa Brass, but drivers would probably appreciate a tip!…we have left it up to the discretion of the driver if you want to work something out with them for a ride home outside the boundaries above

Tickets $10

SATURDAY AUGUST 3

8:00 – 6:00 Mixed Charity Slowball Tournament—Gemmill Park

Contact Vicki McDougall at vicki.mcdougall@century21.ca or George Brown at gb.broom21@hotmail.com to book your team…you won’t want to miss this folks as it was lots of fun last year—4 men and 4 women

12:00—5:00 Family Fun Day (Gemmill Park)

Huge event with so much entertainment and fun for the kids…plus Waterpark, skateboard park, swings and more – this is a must for any children

12:00—5:00 p.m. Washers Tournament at Gemmill Park

Contact Rob Madore at rob_madore@msn.com to register or call the Legion 613.256.2142 to be added to the sign-up sheet – $10/player Blind Draw 100% payout, this is a great way to learn the game!

12:00—5:00 p.m. Legion BBQ & Beer Tent at Gemmill Park

Come on out and support your local Legion and watch the washer or slow pitch tournament while the kids are enjoying Family Fun Day

SUNDAY AUGUST 4

10:45—Doubles Dart Tournament—Almonte Legion in Memory of Gloria Leonard

$20 Per Team—1 Man and 1 Woman…50% payout. If you are having trouble finding a partner let me know and I’ll see if I can set you up with someone. This is a Benefit for a bench to be put in Don Maynard Park in Memory of “Gloria Leonard”…must be pre-registered—sign-up sheet at Legion or call 613.256.2142 to register or email vicki.mcdougall@century21.ca

2:00 p.m. Car Toot Bingo—Almonte Fairgrounds

This is always so much fun…kids can come but must be 18 years and older to play. I imagine the ‘Canteen’ will be open for the usual homemade pies and treats

7:00—10:00 p.m. Street Dance by The Phoenix Band – Do you remember when we used to have these???…so much fun

Admission is $2 + a Food Bank Item— $5 if you DON’T bring a Food Bank item – Sponsored by Neilcorp Homes

On Bridge St (Between Country and Farm – road closed 6:00 – 10:30 to set up)…Legion will be open.

For any questions regarding the weekend please contact Vicki McDougall at 613-795-4493 or email vicki.mcdougall@century21.ca

Family Fun for Everyone