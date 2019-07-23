Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 20, 2019

by Diana Filer
- The French citizens who stormed the Bastille on July 14th, 1789, were mostly Parisian craftsmen and store owners. They were the Third Estate, and angry at the cost to France for intervening in the American Revolution and at the cost of excessive taxes.
- Price Club is now Costco.
- The 4 major blood groups are A, B, AB and O.
- China is currently the source of most foreign students, followed by India, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.
- Suzanne Ihlen was an early platonic girl friend of Leonard Cohen, immortalized in his song ‘Suzanne’.