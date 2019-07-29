Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 27, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Carthage was once a great Phoenician city state on the north coast of Africa, Kart-hadasht in Phoenician. It is now a residential suburb in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.
- The Singularity, or technological singularity, is a technological point in time when growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unknowable changes to our civilization.
- Hair ice, also called ice wool or frost beard, is a formation that grows on rotting dead trees and takes the shape of hair. It only grows at temperatures below 0ºC.
- The first female film director was considered to be the Frenchwoman Alice-Guy Blaché, who directed her first fiction film in 1896, La fée aux choux.
- A Stinger is a cocktail made with three parts brandy and one part white crème de menthe.