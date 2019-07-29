Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 27, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Carthage was once a great Phoenician city state on the north coast of Africa, Kart-hadasht in Phoenician.  It is now a residential suburb in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia.
  2. The Singularity, or technological singularity, is a technological point in time when growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unknowable changes to our civilization.
  3. Hair ice, also called ice wool or frost beard,  is a formation that grows on rotting dead trees and takes the shape of hair.  It only grows at temperatures below 0ºC.
  4. The first female film director was considered to be the Frenchwoman Alice-Guy Blaché, who directed her first fiction film in 1896, La fée aux choux.
  5. A Stinger is a cocktail made with three parts brandy and one part white crème de menthe.

