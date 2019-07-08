Answers to Diana’s Quiz: July 6 2019

Answers

  1. Krav Maga is a form of self-defence derived from street fighting, boxing, wrestling, karate, aikido and judo.  Developed for the Israeli defence forces, it means ‘contact combat’ in Hebrew.
  2. Our current Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, the  Hon. Pablo Rodriguez, MP for Honore-Mercier, was born in Argentina.
  3. Maurice Utrillo, a French painter of cityscapes, born in Montmartre, was the son of artist Suzanne Valadon.
  4. The world’s largest fast food company by number of locations is Subway, with close to  43,000 locations.
  5.   Madonna has more Billboard Top Ten hits than any other artist in the history of the chart.  Next most:  The Beatles.
