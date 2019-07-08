Answers to Diana’s Quiz: July 6 2019

Answers
- Krav Maga is a form of self-defence derived from street fighting, boxing, wrestling, karate, aikido and judo. Developed for the Israeli defence forces, it means ‘contact combat’ in Hebrew.
- Our current Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, the Hon. Pablo Rodriguez, MP for Honore-Mercier, was born in Argentina.
- Maurice Utrillo, a French painter of cityscapes, born in Montmartre, was the son of artist Suzanne Valadon.
- The world’s largest fast food company by number of locations is Subway, with close to 43,000 locations.
- Madonna has more Billboard Top Ten hits than any other artist in the history of the chart. Next most: The Beatles.