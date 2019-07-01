Answers to Diana’s Quiz: June 29 2019

Answers
- Panamanian Mariano Rivera, former pitcher for the New York Yankees, was this year the first person to be voted unanimously into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- William Shakespeare bequeathed his wife, Anne Hathaway, their second best bed, probably because the best one was usually reserved for visitors.
- Justin Trudeau has a combination of two tattoos on his left shoulder: first a globe of the earth and later a Haida Nation raven, which symbolizes creation, transformation, knowledge and prestige.
- Neap tides occur twice a month when the sun and the moon are at right angles to each other.