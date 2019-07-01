Answers to Diana’s Quiz: June 29 2019

Answers

  1. Panamanian Mariano Rivera, former pitcher for the New York Yankees, was this year the first person to be voted unanimously into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
  2. William Shakespeare bequeathed his wife, Anne Hathaway, their second best bed, probably because the best one was usually reserved for visitors.
  3. Justin Trudeau has a combination of two tattoos on his left shoulder:  first a globe of the earth and later a Haida Nation raven, which symbolizes creation, transformation, knowledge and prestige.
  4. Neap tides occur twice a month when the sun and the moon are at right angles to each other.

