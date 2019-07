by Diana Filer

July 14th is Bastille Day, the French national holiday. Which French citizens stormed the Bastille on that day and why? Price Club was the pioneer of the wholesale store. What is it now called? What are the 4th major blood groups? Which country is the source of most foreign students? Who was Suzanne Ihlen?

Editor’s note: This quiz was to have been posted July 13, but somehow got lost in transit.