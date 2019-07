Missing Ham Radio component

On June 17 a parcel pickup card was put in the wrong PO Box and subsequently claimed at the front desk. As its summer vacation time, it’s quite understandable that someone may have inadvertently claimed the package without checking the address. The package contained an Amateur Radio handheld transceiver as shown.

To arrange the return please text 613-700-6104 or drop it off at the Almonte Post office with a note that it is for Box 132.