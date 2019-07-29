District 7 Senior Summer Games final results 

Event Gold Silver Bronze Lawn Bowling-Doubles Irene Botham Ivor Morris Beatrice Gilmour Helen James Jean Ramsden Elin Jensen Lawn Bowling-Triples Ken Brown Guy Chaput Dale Moores Nancy Deschenes Carol Coutu Marilyn Snedden Cecil Dubois David Cave Sylvie Laroche Bocce Fay Burgess Jean Ramsden Evelyn Neal Guy Chaput Ivor Morris Ben Burger Washer Toss Kevin Francis David Cave Ivor Morris Brian Comeau Patricia Cave Jean Ramsden Golf-Men +65 Alan Steele Grant Chaplin Ken Brown Golf -Men +75 Bob Burden Frank Olscamp Bob Fortin Golf-Women-+65 June Ferguson Golf Women +75 Bette Tysick

North Lanark Senior Games District Hosts Regionals for Eastern Ontario

On August 15 our local district will host a one-day event for the medal winners from the 5 districts in Eastern Ontario when 14 events will be held in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith. Everything from cribbage to darts, shuffleboard and the new game, washer toss, will be offered. A banquet at the Almonte Civitan Hall will finish off a busy day.

David Cave and his volunteers have quite a task ahead to coordinate the competitors and the officials since the local winners are playing rather than volunteering. Some of the seniors homes are sponsoring the lunches at their facility and the Carleton Place Legion Auxillary are making the rest ready for delivery. We are grateful to the municipalities who cooperated by making their venues available and to the other sponsors for the day.

There are close to 300 registered so if you see strangers around town be sure to welcome them and if they have finished their event, suggest some of our tourist places to visit.