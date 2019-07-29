District 7 Senior Summer Games final results 

Event Gold Silver Bronze
Lawn Bowling-Doubles Irene Botham Ivor Morris Beatrice Gilmour
  Helen James Jean Ramsden Elin Jensen
Lawn Bowling-Triples Ken Brown Guy Chaput Dale Moores
  Nancy Deschenes Carol Coutu Marilyn Snedden
  Cecil Dubois David Cave Sylvie Laroche
Bocce Fay Burgess Jean Ramsden Evelyn Neal
Guy Chaput Ivor Morris Ben Burger
Washer Toss Kevin Francis David Cave Ivor Morris
Brian Comeau Patricia Cave Jean Ramsden
Golf-Men +65 Alan Steele Grant Chaplin Ken Brown
Golf -Men +75 Bob Burden Frank Olscamp Bob Fortin
Golf-Women-+65 June Ferguson
Golf Women +75 Bette Tysick

 

Bocce: Guy Chaput & Fay Burgess with convenor Richard Fitzgibbon
Golf: Al Steele, Ken Brown, Grant Chaplin

North Lanark Senior Games District Hosts Regionals for Eastern Ontario

On August 15 our local district will host a one-day event for the medal winners from the 5 districts in Eastern Ontario when 14 events will be held in Mississippi Mills, Carleton Place and Beckwith. Everything from cribbage to darts, shuffleboard and the new game, washer toss, will be offered. A banquet at the Almonte Civitan Hall will finish off a busy day.

David Cave and his volunteers have quite a task ahead to coordinate the competitors and the officials since the local winners are playing rather than volunteering. Some of the seniors homes are sponsoring the lunches at their facility and the Carleton Place Legion Auxillary are making the rest ready for delivery. We are grateful to the municipalities who cooperated by making their venues available and to the other sponsors for the day.

There are close to 300 registered so if you see strangers around town be sure to welcome them and if they have finished their event, suggest some of our tourist places to visit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR