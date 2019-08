There are many struggles that happen in life and divorce is one of those. If you have gone through this separation and are looking for help to move forward please consider attending the 13-week Divorce Care Program. www.divorcecare.org

Grace Anglican Church (ANiC)

www.graceanglicanchurch.ca

Divorce Care (13-week program) starting 9th Sept at 7 pm, 207 Reserve St., Almonte

Cost: $20.00