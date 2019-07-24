Earl Sadler — obituary

SADLER, Lawrence Earl

(Co-Founder and life member of the Madawaska Pleasure Riders)

Earl passed away peacefully in the early hours of July 20, 2019 with his loving wife Patricia (Burns) by his side. He leaves to mourn his most loved and respected sister-in-law Susan (Mervin) McIntyre, Sister Muriel (late George) Currie, brothers Arthur (Phyllis) and Stuart (Mary-Anne). Father of Judith (Dick) Howey, Shelley, Phillip, and John Sadler. Much loved grandfather to Karen (Andrew) Valley, Ron (Anna) Ingram, Ryan (Haidyn) Smith, Lindsy (Justin) Smith, Travis and Zac Sadler, and great-granddaughter Ashley Ingram.

Earl will be missed by his many friends and will live on in the memories shared. He will always be remembered for his love of life and the many jokes he played on unsuspecting friends and family. Known to many as simply the Mule Man. Earl often remarked he had the best life, retiring early and able to do what he loved playing with horses and mules, spending time with friends, camping, riding and driving. He had two things on his bucket list, attending Bishop Mule Days in California and riding a mule in the Grand Canyon, both of which he accomplished. He also leaves behind his much-loved and talked about dog Skipper2. Some words that have been used to describe Earl are as follow: deliberate or stubborn, teacher, smartass, horseman, friend, mentor, passionate, wry sense of humor, storyteller, authentic, and memorable.

A very huge thank you goes out to all who cared for Earl at the Bonnechere Manor, Dr. Andrea Dipaolo and the wonderful drivers of the Sunshine Coach. Donations to the Bonnechere Manor Renfrew or Sunshine Coach Renfrew would by appreciated. Earl’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Private family interment White Lake Community Cemetery.

