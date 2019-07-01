Ellie Reid — obituary

Reid,

Eleanor (Ellie)

With great sadness we announce the passing of Ellie, peacefully, at Orchard View by the Mississippi in Almonte, Ontario, in her 91st year. Predeceased by her husband, Jack, she will be deeply missed by her daughters, Jocelyn (John) McPhail of Almonte and Robyn (Dennis) Johnson of Kingston, Ontario, and grandchildren, Casey (Nick), Kelly (Charles), Mitchell and Holly (Ryan). Ellie loved her family, her friends and her life in Almonte, as well as many happy days spent in Kingston. A private family service will be held at Gamble Funeral Home followed by interment next to Jack in the Anglican Cemetery, Almonte. Many thanks to the dedicated staff of Orchard View. We are grateful for their care and support. Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Ellie to the Almonte Legion-Branch 240 of which she was a long-time member or to the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

