Escape game beta testers needed, July 20

The Escape Reality Company is currently seeking experienced escape artists to beta test a new escape game concept here in Almonte. The game supports 10 – 15 players and is an hour long. There will be a debriefing at the end for your feedback.

This will take place Saturday July 20 th in downtown Almonte.

in downtown Almonte. Game starts at 7:00

Please arrive 15 minutes prior to game time

If interested contact Dave at guardian.escapereality@gmail.com

This is on a first-come basis and the location will be disclosed in your confirmation email.

Need to know more?

Please visit our FB page: https://www.facebook.com/TheEscapeRealityCompany/