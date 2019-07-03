Filomena Pirro — obituary

Pirro,

Filomena

(September 19th, 1943 – July 3rd, 2019)

Passed peacefully away, Filomena (nee Di Iorio) Pirro, on July 3rd, 2019; at the age of 75 years. Born and raised in Ielsi, Campobasso, Italy. Immigrated to Canada in 1961 at the age of 19 years. Filomena was the daughter of a tailor and a homemaker. She was the youngest of six children. When she immigrated to Canada she worked as a seamstress in Montreal, QC for many years. She then moved to Victoria BC with her family where she, later, worked in the cafeteria at the University of Victoria until her retirement. She then moved to Pitt Meadows, BC to live closer to her son and his family, until recently, when she moved with them to Almonte, Mississippi Mills, ON. Leaving to celebrate her life with loving memories, are her son Salvatore (Natalie Thornhill) Pirro, grandson Gavin (Kyla) Thornhill, brother Ernesto (Angelina) Di Iorio, sister Maria Ciocca, sister-in-law Enza Di Iorio, many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Raffele and Concetta Di Iorio; brothers Carlo Di Iorio, Vincenzo Di Iorio, and Antionio Di Iorio, and brother-in law Francesco Ciocca.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name of Mary Parish (134 Bridge St. Almonte) on Saturday, July 6th, at 11 a.m., with Father Paul J. Gaudet officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. To honour Filomena’s life, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

