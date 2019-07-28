FOR RENT: New 3-br townhome in Almonte, $1,600

New Almonte Townhome for Rent

Beautiful, brand new 2-story townhome available for rent in Almonte. Located on Horton St, a few blocks behind Tim Horton’s. Close to schools and stores. Spacious 1692 sq ft, home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. New, modern appliances including washer and dryer provided, as well as central air conditioning.

Available early September 2019. Rent $1600/month plus utilities. Seeking reliable and caring tenants for a minimum 1 yr term. No pets. No smoking. Interested parties email kraemer@storm.ca.