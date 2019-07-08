Free doubles tennis clinic, July 20

Sponsored by the Almonte Tennis Club
Saturday, July 20th, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon
– No Rain Date –
Presented by OTA professional Marco Valencia of the Ontario Tennis Association
Space is limited, so register soon by submitting your name via email to: info@almontetennisclub.ca.
PLUS: AFTERNOON PRACTICE and SOCIAL time
- Test your Ball Speed at the OTA Smash Cage
- Participate in a fun Round Robin Match
- Enjoy beverages, light snacks and social interaction
For further info, visit www.almontetennisclub.ca