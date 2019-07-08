Free doubles tennis clinic, July 20

Sponsored by the Almonte Tennis Club

Saturday, July 20th, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

– No Rain Date –

Presented by OTA professional Marco Valencia of the Ontario Tennis Association

Space is limited, so register soon by submitting your name via email to: info@almontetennisclub.ca.

PLUS: AFTERNOON PRACTICE and SOCIAL time

Test your Ball Speed at the OTA Smash Cage

Participate in a fun Round Robin Match

Enjoy beverages, light snacks and social interaction

For further info, visit www.almontetennisclub.ca