Free doubles tennis clinic, July 20

Sponsored by the Almonte Tennis Club

Saturday, July 20th, 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

– No Rain Date –

Presented by OTA professional Marco Valencia of the Ontario Tennis Association

Space is limited, so register soon by submitting your name via email to:  info@almontetennisclub.ca.

PLUS: AFTERNOON PRACTICE and SOCIAL time

  • Test your Ball Speed at the OTA Smash Cage
  • Participate in a fun Round Robin Match
  • Enjoy beverages, light snacks and social interaction

For further info, visit www.almontetennisclub.ca

