Grilled Shrimp with Corn and Black Bean Salad

by Susan Hanna

This salad from Canadian Living is easy, quick and tasty. Marinate shrimp, grill corn, remove the kernels and toss with red pepper, red onion and dressing. Grill the shrimp and serve over the salad. Cook’s note: The easiest way to grill the shrimp is to put them on wooden or metal skewers. If using wooden ones, be sure to soak them first so they don’t burn up on the grill.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use frozen shrimp with only salt added, fresh lime juice, tamari instead of soy sauce and a sesame oil without preservatives, such as Spectrum Natural. Blue Menu black beans are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb (454 g) raw jumbo shrimp

1 tablespoon (15 ml) vegetable oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lime juice

1 teaspoon (5 ml) soy sauce

1 teaspoon (5 ml)sesame oil

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper

2 cloves garlic minced

Corn and black bean salad

3 cobs of corn corn

1 can black bean drained and rinsed

1 sweet red pepper diced

½ cup (125 ml) chopped red onion

½ cup (125 ml) coriander leaf coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons (45 ml) vegetable oil

3 tablespoons (45 ml) lime juice

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground cumin

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) pepper

1 Boston lettuce, leaves separated

Preparation:

Peel off shrimp shells, leaving tails on; cut each shrimp lengthwise down back and gently pull out dark vein running down back. In bowl, combine oil, lime juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, pepper and garlic. Add shrimp; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, husk corn. Place on greased grill over medium-high heat. Close lid and cook, turning occasionally, until kernels are tender and grill-marked, about 15 minutes. Slice off kernels to make 1-½ cups (375 mL); place in bowl. Add black beans, red pepper, onion and coriander.

In small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, salt, cumin and pepper. Pour over corn mixture; toss to coat.

Place shrimp on greased grill over medium-high heat. Close lid and cook, turning once, until shrimp are pink, about 6 minutes.

Divide lettuce leaves among plates. Top with salad then grilled shrimp.

From Canadian Living