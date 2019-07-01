by Brent Eades

The biggest-ever Canada Day car show is on downtown until 3 pm, when the celebrations move to Gemmill Park and last until the fireworks at dusk. Wishing you and yours every good thing this Canada Day, 2019. Here’s the schedule for the rest of the day plus a few photos.

3:00pm – dusk:

Legion Ladies Auxiliary BBQ, Legion Refreshment Garden, Kids Crafts, Face Painting, Carnival Games, and Bouncy Castles from Circus Delights! T-shirt making with JB Arts.

3:30pm-9:30pm:

Live music on the Gemmill Park grand stage featuring:

The Almonte Legion Colour Party, Breane Murray, Terry Tufts, Bluefest be in the Band (Local high school bands), Joe MacDonald, Huricane Season and More!

And an amazing fireworks show by Apogee at Dusk!

(Fireworks will be let off in Metcalfe Park off Ottawa St. The best viewing will be behind the Almonte Community Centre in the Gemmill Park bowl.)





