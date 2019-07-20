Have dessert, support the Riverwalk — July 27

Join us for Pop-up Dessert at the Almonte Old Town Hall

During Mississippi Valley Textile Museum’s Home and Garden Tour on July 27 the Mississippi Riverwalk Working Group will be hosting a Pop-up Dessert stop at Almonte Old Town Hall.

Pop into the Ron Caron Auditorium between 11:00AM and 3:00PM for dessert, coffee, tea or lemonade. Desserts will be provided by local businesses including, Tea & Cake, Sweet Cheeks (gluten- and dairy-free), North Market and Baker Bobs.

Tickets not required – $7 for adults and $5 for kids under 10 years. Cash only please. All proceeds to support the next phase of the Almonte Riverwalk and the Millworkers Staircase.

For more information call 613-256-3881.