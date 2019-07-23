Help fill school backpacks for local youth

3M Canada & United Way Lanark County backpack drive returns!

Believe it or not, back to school season is right around the corner, and many parents and children in our community are preparing for the big day! United Way Lanark County, along with our local 3M Canada Perth plants, are once again running a Backpack Drive. From now until August 22nd we will be collecting school supplies and donations for local youth in Lanark County to help ensure everyone starts their school year with the supplies they need. Whether they are starting middle school or finishing high school, there are many school supplies that kids need in order to reach their full academic potential. Unfortunately, many families in our communities cannot afford these costly items, and children head back to school without the same supplies as their peers.

“Over the past 4 years, we have seen great support from 3M and the community with our Backpack Drive. With their generosity, we were able to fill 24 backpacks last year, distributed to students through the youth centres in Lanark County and Smiths Falls. This year we hope to continue to meet this need, helping children and youth in our community start the school year on a positive note,” says Amy Elsner, Community Partnership Development Officer for United Way Lanark County. “3M and its employees continue to show enthusiasm and drive to help those in need in our community, and we are so grateful for their support and willingness to bring awareness to local issues. As both a long-time and one of our largest supporters through corporate and employee donations, 3M exemplifies true community spirit and an organization dedicated to social responsibility”.

3M employees will be busy collecting and donating supplies and cash to the drive, and invite members of our community to participate and donate as well. “At 3M we are proud to be part of this community initiative. We are honoured to participate in such a worthwhile event,” says Allyson McIntyre, Human Resources Manager at 3M Canada Perth.

What to Donate?

The Backpack Drive collects school supplies for children and youth in Grades 7 to 12.

Please consider donating the following items for Back to School Kits:

Backpacks, pencil crayons with sharpener (24 pack), markers (12 pack), pencils, blue pens, 1.5” binders, highlighters, lined paper, large glue sticks, scientific calculators and lunch bags. We also appreciate cash or gift cards to local stores, which we will use to complete the kits with the necessary items. You may also make a monetary donation online at https://unitedwaylanarkcounty.ca/give/

Drop-off Locations

UWLC and 3M, along with local youth centres will happily welcome new backpacks and unopened items from the community until August 22nd at the following locations during their regular hours:

3M Perth (2 Craig Street, Perth) – Inside building 301 Monday – Friday 7:30am – 4:00pm

United Way Lanark County: (Unit 210, 20 Bennett St., Carleton Place) Monday – Friday 8:30am – 5:00pm

Mississippi Mills Youth Centre: (134 Main St., East Almonte) Monday – Friday from 9:00am – 4:00pm.

Big Brothers Big Sisters: (18 William St., East Smiths Falls) Monday – Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm

Lanark Highlands Youth Centre: (61 Princess St., Lanark): Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00pm – 5:00pm

YAK Youth Services: (1 Sherbrooke St. East, Perth) Monday – Friday 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Carleton Place Youth Centre: (Edmund St., Carleton Place): Monday – Friday 7:30am – 5:30pm

The 3M Backpack drive will also be working with Connections (a program of Lanark Community Programs under Lanark Renfrew Health & Community Services) to share any supplies donated for younger age groups. Connections supports families in the healthy growth and development of young children through cooperative efforts involving families, services and communities. The Connections program will supply, on average, over 300 backpacks each year to children in the community.

Help our youth start their school year off confident and ready to learn!

For more information, please contact the United Way Lanark County Office at 613-253-9074 or Amy Elsner via email at aelsner@unitedwaylanarkcounty.ca