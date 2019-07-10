Help pollinator project near Pakenham, Saturday

Work Bee: Saturday, July 13 at 9 am to noon, 919 Sugarbush Road, to work on the Pollinator Pilot Project to organically manage Wild Parsnip.

Hi all! If you have been upset by the unnecessary, toxic spraying of our rural roadsides to address the Wild Parsnip issue, you have a chance to come and help with a really wonderful inspiring project started by Scott Sigurdson who with his wife Marisa run the amazing organic CSA farm Indian Creek Orchards.

They provide organic food for hundreds of local folks. Scott adopted his road along Sugarbush Road in Cedarhill to be able to opt out of it being sprayed and contaminating the wonderful food he and many others on his team work hard to grow for us.

But further to adopting the road he is doing a pilot study of the best way to naturally handle eradicating any Wild Parsnip on that 2 km stretch of road.

I and others have been part of the Pollinator Pilot Project on 3 previous Saturday mornings to help roll out this project. We started with a good sized crew and then it dwindled to a few of us doing the work that would be much easier with more help.

Come and learn about how easy it is to manage your roadsides without the use of notoriously dangerous herbicides. It has been fun and interesting to meet others who are keen to protect all the pollinator plants that are currently being killed along our roadsides.

It is interesting to note that when notified properly by activists that they could opt out of their roadside being sprayed, over 200 property owners did so! Many roads have been adopted and are being cared for by neighbours.

I’m sure Mother Earth will sigh with happiness if you come and give a few hours to helping our little crew. And big thanks again to Scott and the others who planned and organized this project.

Cha