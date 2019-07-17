Keith Laundrie — obituary

LAUNDRIE, Keith

(Longtime Valued Associate of the Pilon Family Funeral Home)

With sadness we announce that our very own Keith Laundrie passed away at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Monday evening, July 15, 2019. He was 84. Beloved husband of the late Hazel (nee Bandy). Loved father of Bob, Doug, Terry and Bruce (Angela). Predeceased by an infant son, Jeff. Devoted Poppa of Abby. Dear brother of Shirley Desnoyers (Guy). The last surviving son of the late Adam and Maude (nee Fortin) Laundrie, Keith was also predeceased by 4 brothers: Bill, Tom and Harold Laundrie, Wayne Nolan as well as a sister, Dorothy MacMillan (late Ian).

After a long career at the Dochart Brick and Tile Factory in Arnprior, Keith spent several years doing odd jobs for area residents. In retirement, Keith began to help out at the Funeral Home as groundskeeper and general maintenance person. He was always so proud of the work he did at our Funeral Home. Keith remained a loyal and dedicated employee of ours for many years. He moved to Almonte to be closer to his son and family a few years ago. A fine little man has earned his rest.

Keith’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Friday morning, July 19 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. A Tribute to Keith will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel at 11 o’clock. Interment White Lake Community Cemetery. In memory of Keith, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

