Meet author of ‘Ready to Come About’ at Library, July 25

Author Sue Williams will share stories from her memoir Ready to Come About at the Almonte Library on Thursday, July 25 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm.

When Sue Williams set sail for the North Atlantic, it wasn’t a mid-life crisis. She had no affinity for the sea. And she didn’t have an adventure-seeking bone in her body.

In the wake of personal events, she decided to join her husband, David, in his quest to cross an ocean. Ready to Come About is the story of a mother’s improbable adventure on the high seas and her profound journey within. Just listed as a pick for Summer Reads 2019 by the Globe and Mail, this remarkable story will appeal to adventurers and armchair travelers.

For further information or to reserve your seat, please call Mill Street Books at 613-256-9090