Morning childcare sought for three-year-old

Are you a wonderful human who likes children? Do you enjoy mornings?

I am a single mother to a very sweet three-year-old and am looking for a lovely soul in this community to help with childcare.

I commute downtown for work and need someone 2-3 mornings a week. If you’re a morning person and want to experience the most fun part of a child’s day, we’d love to meet you.

Starting in September, I’m looking for someone to come to the house in Almonte from 6 to 8:30 am and bring my son to daycare a few blocks away.

Flexible as to what days and potentially length of time in the morning too. For more details, if you’re interested or know someone who might be, please contact me at: avalynediotte@gmail.com or 613.619.0757