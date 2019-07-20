Musicworks seeks teachers

Mississippi Mills Musicworks, after two years under the new ownership of Wendy and Chris Whitaker, is looking to add to our wonderful team of instructors. A long time teacher, 12 years here, has retired and leaves room for both violin and fiddle teachers. We always have interest in adding more possible instruments to our school.

If you are looking to work with a team of a dozen or so professional musicians and instructors, work with all ages in a professional atmosphere and help us to bring music to the people of Almonte and area, please drop in to check out our school. We have 8 lesson rooms as well as a full music studio, staff kitchen and climate control. Happily, we are located next door to Equator Coffee and The Crooked Mile.

We offer competitive wages and great perks to our instructors who offer both private lessons and group programs throughout the year.

For more information please drop by (check the summer hours first) or call Wendy at 613-256-7852