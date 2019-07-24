Mustard-Glazed Pork Skewers with Grilled Sweet Potatoes

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Canadian Living combines pork tenderloin and vegetable skewers with sweet potatoes that have been cooked, sliced and grilled. You can steam or microwave the potatoes in advance and slice and refrigerate them until ready to barbecue. If you are using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them for at least 30 minutes in water so they don’t burn up on the grill.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives:

I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard and pure honey. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 medium sweet potatoes, (about 800 g), peeled and cut crosswise in ½ -inch (1 cm) slices

1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil

1 tsp (5 ml) chopped fresh thyme

¼ tsp (1 ml) each salt and pepper

2 tbsp (30 ml) grainy mustard

1 tbsp (15 ml) hot mustard

2 tsp (10 ml) liquid honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1 lb (454 g) pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut in ¾ -inch (2 cm) cubes

Half red onion, cut in 1-inch (2.5 cm) chunks

Preparation

In shallow saucepan, pour enough water to come 1 inch (2.5 cm) up side of pan; bring to gentle simmer. Place sweet potato in steamer insert; set in saucepan. Cover and steam until tender, about 10 minutes. Instead of steaming the potatoes, you can pierce them with a fork and microwave on high, turning once, until tender-crisp, about 4 minutes. Let them cool slightly, then peel, slice and grill as directed. Transfer sweet potatoes to rimmed baking sheet. Brush with 2 tsp (10 ml) of the oil; sprinkle with thyme and half each of the salt and pepper. Set aside. Meanwhile, stir together grainy mustard, hot mustard, honey and garlic; set aside. In bowl, toss pork with onion, 1 tbsp (15 ml) of the mustard mixture and the remaining oil, salt and pepper. Alternating pork and onion, thread onto metal or soaked wooden skewers. Place skewers and sweet potatoes on greased grill over medium-high heat; close lid and grill, turning once and brushing skewers with remaining mustard mixture, until potatoes are tender and juices run clear when pork is pierced, about 10 minutes.

From Canadian Living