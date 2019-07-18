Open House at Fibre Work Studio, July 20

Summer means — among other things — studio visits. We’d love to have you come to see us on Saturday, July 20, from 10 to 4, at the Fibre Work Studio, 466 Sugarbush Way, Lanark. (Well, it’s really nearer to Watson’s Corners, but that’s country directions for you. Call 613-259-5036 if you need help getting here.)

So treat yourself to a drive in the country and a chance to see (and buy) the work of three local craftspeople: Susan Berlin, Fibre Work; Kirsten Gutri, Corvus Wood Creations; and Shannon Ralph, Ensoul Studio. They’ve come together at a working fibre studio to show woven/knitted/handspun items; hand-made tools for weaving, spinning and knitting; and hand-crafted Sterling silver jewelry. (Please do ask questions about the Quebec wheels that will be on display and about the several types of looms in the studio.)

As well, Serendipity Farm is just around the corner; stop in there and you can visit, pet and feed alpacas, including this year’s babies. At their farm store you’ll find amazing natural and hand-dyed fibre and yarn products. AND: if you go from the sale to Serendipity, Elizabeth will give you a 10% discount on purchases! (Just pick up your ticket/directions at the sale.)