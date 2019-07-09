Did you know that at any given time, a museum might only ever have 3% of its entire collection on display? As collectors, preservers, and exhibitors of local history, museums are constantly working to bring local history to life, and keep it alive for future generations.

Out of the Box, the latest exhibit at the North Lanark Regional Museum showcases not only the objects in our collection but also the stories that they tell! Whether it’s a first-hand account of the Battle of Ortona in 1943, or a local artist’s hand-painted landscape of the Falls in Almonte, this exhibition will take you on a journey through the collection, and highlight it’s diversity, bringing just a few more items out of the box, and into the light!

The exhibit is on now until the 30th of October, so stop by for a visit! The museum is open from 10 AM to 4 PM year-round on weekdays, and 1 PM to 4 PM on weekends until September, and admission is by donation!