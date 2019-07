Blair T. Paul (AOCAD,OSA) will be offering a two day”Painting the Summer Landscape” workshop at the Mill of Kintail Gatehouse in Mississippi Mills on Aug. 24-25th.

This acrylic painting workshop is suitable for painters at all stages from beginner to more experienced. There are only 8 seats in total so it’s best to contact me immediately if you are interested by sending an email to (ttbpaul4@hotmail.com). Thanks!