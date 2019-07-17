Peanut Shrimp Crunch Bowls

by Susan Hanna
In this yummy dish from Canadian Living, quinoa is tossed with a spicy peanut dressing and topped with cooked shrimp, veggies, greens and garnishes. For more heat, add a hot chili.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
I used tamari instead of soy sauce and Simply Natural sriracha instead of the chili paste. Look for frozen shrimp with just salt as a preservative. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
Ingredients:
Spicy peanut dressing
- 1/3 cup (85 ml) natural peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) white vinegar
- 4 teaspoons (20 ml) sodium-reduced soy sauce
- 4 teaspoons (20 ml) Asian chili paste (such as sambal oelek)
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) each salt and pepper
Bowls
- 1 cup (250 ml) red quinoa , rinsed
- 2 teaspoons (10 ml) canola oil
- 400 g (14 oz) large shrimp (31 to 40 count), peeled and deveined
- ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) each salt and pepper
- 8 cups (2 L) baby kale
- 2 cups (500 ml) snow peas , trimmed and halved diagonally
- 1 carrot , julienned
- 1/3 cup (85 ml) sliced red onion
- ½ cup (125 ml) cilantro sprigs
- 1/3 cup (85 ml) unsalted roasted peanuts , chopped
- 1 red Thai bird’s-eye pepper , sliced (optional)
- 4 lime wedges
Preparation:
Spicy peanut dressing
In bowl, whisk together peanut butter, vinegar, soy sauce, chili paste, salt, pepper and 1/3 cup (85 ml) water; set aside.
Bowls
- In saucepan, cook quinoa according to package directions; fluff with fork.
- In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over high heat; working in batches, cook shrimp, salt and pepper, stirring, until shrimp are pink and opaque throughout, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Stir 1/3 cup (85 m.) of the Spicy Peanut Dressing into quinoa. Divide quinoa, shrimp, kale, snow peas, carrot and red onion among 4 bowls; drizzle each with 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the remaining Spicy Peanut Dressing. Sprinkle with cilantro, peanuts and Thai pepper (if using); serve with lime wedges.
From Canadian Living