Peanut Shrimp Crunch Bowls

by Susan Hanna

In this yummy dish from Canadian Living, quinoa is tossed with a spicy peanut dressing and topped with cooked shrimp, veggies, greens and garnishes. For more heat, add a hot chili.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used tamari instead of soy sauce and Simply Natural sriracha instead of the chili paste. Look for frozen shrimp with just salt as a preservative. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Spicy peanut dressing

1/3 cup (85 ml) natural peanut butter

3 tablespoons (45 ml) white vinegar

4 teaspoons (20 ml) sodium-reduced soy sauce

4 teaspoons (20 ml) Asian chili paste (such as sambal oelek)

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) each salt and pepper

Bowls

1 cup (250 ml) red quinoa , rinsed

2 teaspoons (10 ml) canola oil

400 g (14 oz) large shrimp (31 to 40 count), peeled and deveined

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) each salt and pepper

8 cups (2 L) baby kale

2 cups (500 ml) snow peas , trimmed and halved diagonally

1 carrot , julienned

1/3 cup (85 ml) sliced red onion

½ cup (125 ml) cilantro sprigs

1/3 cup (85 ml) unsalted roasted peanuts , chopped

1 red Thai bird’s-eye pepper , sliced (optional)

4 lime wedges

Preparation:

Spicy peanut dressing

In bowl, whisk together peanut butter, vinegar, soy sauce, chili paste, salt, pepper and 1/3 cup (85 ml) water; set aside.

Bowls

In saucepan, cook quinoa according to package directions; fluff with fork. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over high heat; working in batches, cook shrimp, salt and pepper, stirring, until shrimp are pink and opaque throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir 1/3 cup (85 m.) of the Spicy Peanut Dressing into quinoa. Divide quinoa, shrimp, kale, snow peas, carrot and red onion among 4 bowls; drizzle each with 2 tbsp (30 ml) of the remaining Spicy Peanut Dressing. Sprinkle with cilantro, peanuts and Thai pepper (if using); serve with lime wedges.

From Canadian Living