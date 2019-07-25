Richard Starnes — obituary

Richard Starnes passed away peacefully on the 22nd of July leaving his dearly loved wife Mary (Pfaff) with the most incredible memories that will be cherished forever. He was ardently loved by his five children; Katie, David (Laura), Sarah (Craig), James (Denise) and Libby (Wes). He offered Mary tremendous support with loss of her son John who he never had a chance to meet but he got to know so well. He leaves a massive legacy that includes 14 incredible grandkids, who without a doubt embody his infectious kindness, boundless compassion and warm sense of humour; Callum, Eden, Abria, Eliot, Alanna, Abbey, Mimi, Finn, Nelly, Josh, Leo, Grace, Emme and Charlie. He will be missed dearly by his beloved sister Belinda (Jeremy) who resides in England. Richard was loved by so many, including a long list of extended family and friends.

If you were fortunate enough to know this incredible man, then you know how deeply he will be missed. Wherever you are, please raise a glass, say a prayer, spare a kind thought or whatever you do, for the best man there ever was.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, Almonte – Sunday, July 28, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm. The service will begin at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow.

Donations to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully appreciated by the family. Many thanks to the outstanding medical team for their care and support.

