Shawn Horton — obituary

Horton,

Shawn Dennehy

On Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 52. Shawn Dennehy Horton beloved son to the late Edward and Margaret Horton. Loving brother of Michael, Laureen (Jacques) Robinson, Maureen (Tim) Neil, and Christopher. Survived by his children Shawn, Lisa Marie, and Kalan (whom he loved with all his heart). Survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his sister Mary, brothers John and Daniel. Donations in memory of Shawn may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff from the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital (Smiths Falls location). A Funeral Mass was held at Holy Name of Mary Parish on Thursday, July 18, 2019. A reception followed at the Almonte Legion. Private family inurnment St. Mary’s Cemetery.

