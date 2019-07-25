SING! For SchoolBOX — a musical fundraiser on August 14

Singers of all stripes and abilities are invited to Sing! For SchoolBOX on Wednesday, August 14th from 7:00 – 9pm at Equator Coffee, 451 Ottawa St. in Almonte.

No experience is necessary. Singers will learn songs in English, as well as other languages, through call and response, in two-to-four part harmony, with no need for sheet music. The session will be led by Jennifer Noxon of Almonte’s Rhythm & Song Community Choir.

Food and/or drinks can be purchased during regular hours (kitchen closes at 7:00pm). Give yourself plenty of time beforehand to enjoy the great selection of food Equator has to offer: salads, pizzas, sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, alcoholic beverages and desserts.

Be ready for the singing to start at 7:15 SHARP! Tickets are $20 and available in advance at Equator Coffee, 451 Ottawa St. or Baker Bob’s, 75 Little Bridge St. in Almonte. Out-of-towners can email randsalmonte@gmail.com to reserve tickets. Space is limited.A

SchoolBOX is committed to ‘Making Education Possible’ for the children of Nicaragua. SchoolBOX implements cost effective programming by building schools, providing school supplies, libraries, and teacher training. SchoolBOX has built over 100 classrooms, 81 libraries, and 59 washrooms in Nicaragua and serves over 20,000 students and teachers in 108 communities on an annual basis. We also work with communities in the Indigenous North of Canada providing books, learning resources and nutritional meals to those that need it the most.

The SchoolBOX community is united in love for the children it serves and the belief that education can defeat poverty. SchoolBOX is comprised of thousands of people with different beliefs and socioeconomic backgrounds. It empowers educators and students, and they in turn empower their communities and change the world. For more info visit www.schoolbox.ca.

Jennifer Noxon is a musician and visual artist based in Almonte. She is the founder and leader of Rhythm & Song Community Choir, a non-auditioned, non-performing community of singers in Almonte and Perth. Her sessions are for singers of all abilities who want to develop their musical skills, sing a lot, sing for fun, and and build new friendships. Her approach is focused and playful. The ability to read sheet music is not necessary. For info on fall sessions visit www.jennifernoxon.com/choir.