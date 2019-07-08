Sustainable future rally, July 13

Greetings!

Let’s come together on Saturday July 13 for a rally in Almonte under the theme of “Saturdays for Sustainability.”

Call on your neighbours, your parents, your children and grandchildren to join in and support the shared vision of a sustainable future!

We will meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Almonte Old Town Hall and make our way to the library parking lot where the Saturday Farmers’ Market is held. Doubling as a great opportunity to support sustainable farming! 😉

We hope to see you then! Don’t forget your smiles, your enthusiasm, your signs and your outfits!

Theresa and Jess