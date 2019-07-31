Sylvia Rodger — obituary

Rodger,

Sylvia Elaine

Passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on July 30, 2019, in the Almonte General Hospital.

Sylvia

of Middleville, Ontario, at the age of 74.

Dear daughter to the late Bert and Ellen Rodger. Sister to Bruce Rodger (the late Cathy). Aunt of John Rodger and Peter Rodger (Crystal). Proud great-aunt to Alex. Missed by her relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Greenwood Cemetery or the Canadian Cancer Society.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 1 pm to 5 pm. Private Family Service in Greenwood Cemetery on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com