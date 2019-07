Be a part of summertime Tea on the Lawn at the Mill of Kintail. Hosted by the Ramsay Women’s Institute for the months of July and August.

Come out on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 2-4 for some delicious homemade tea-breads, freshly-made tea (courtesy of Equator Coffee, Almonte) or lemonade, all served on beautiful china dishes!

Check out our website to learn more and make reservations for groups of 8+: www.ramsaywi.ca

We look forward to seeing you!