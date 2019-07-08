Valma Bolger — obituary

Bolger,

Valma Eva Ida

Peacefully at Fairview Manor in Almonte on July 6, 2019.

Valma (nee Watt)

Of Clayton, Ontario, at the age of 91.

Beloved wife of the late Howard. Dear mother to Brian (Janet), Judy Robertson (Don) and Connie Allison (Grant). Proud “Grandma” to Joanne (Rick), Rodney, Sheena (Scott), Natasha (Mike), Bryan (Leann), Mya, Kira, also great-grandmother to Carlee, Ericka, Jayna, Emma and Logan. Predeceased by her parents James and Florence Watt, also her siblings Erwin, Wilmer, Russell, Leonard and Hazel. Sadly missed by her sisters Jean More and Gladys Currie. Donations in memory of Valma may be made to the Fairview Manor Auxiliary or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation (Digital Imaging Campaign).

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 12pm – 2pm. Chapel Service to follow at 2pm. Interment Guthrie United Cemetery (Clayton), and reception in the Clayton Community Centre.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com