Vendors sought for Senior’s Expo in September

Ninth Annual North Lanark Seniors’ Expo on September 5

Includes ‘Navigating the Health Care System’ workshop

Building on the success of the past seniors’ expos, the ninth annual North Lanark Seniors’ Expo promises to be a great success, delivering the kind of information that seniors, their families and caregivers seek. The Seniors’ Expo offers a one-stop showcase of goods and services available to seniors in North Lanark. The theme this year is “Building Healthier Communities for Seniors.”

Last year over 70 exhibitors saw approximately 800 attendees come through the expo. A call for exhibitors has gone out and the hall is filling. Exhibitors are encouraged to sign up soon.

The popular “Navigating the Health Care System” for seniors, their families and caregivers will be presented from 9 AM to 11:30 in the curling lounge. Health care professionals will discuss topics such as home care, hospice, transition from hospital, long-term care, and services such as physiotherapy. If you have questions about your health care services as the government announces changes this is the place to ask them.

The expo exhibits open at 10 AM and run to 3 PM at the Almonte Community Centre at 182 Bridge Street in Almonte. Food is available for purchase during lunchtime

This expo is part of lead organizer Mills Community Support’s commitment to building an age-friendly North Lanark. The Older Adult Centres’ Association of Ontario (OACAO) has again provided financial support to help bring this event to North Lanark. Their help means non-profit organizations serving seniors can receive a free booth to promote their services. Again this year Orchard View By the Mississippi is the presenting sponsor. Other organizations helping organize the expo are: Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville, North Lanark Community Health Centre, and V!VA Barrhaven. Other sponsors at this time are: Riverview Seniors’ Residence and Rexall.

If you offer goods, services, or support to seniors contact Jeff Mills at jmills@themills.on.ca or 613 256-1031 to reserve a booth or become a sponsor. The expo is only possible because of the great volunteers on the day of the expo. If you wish to volunteer your time contact Jeff Mills.