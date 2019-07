Gathered around White Pines over 150 years old, and listening to ecologist Cathy Keddy talk about all things botanical, are Sunday’s walkers at the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust’s “Discover Wildflowers” event.

A warm day with remarkably few insects brought out more than 40 people of all ages to enjoy an informative walk at Poole Family Nature Sanctuary, Drummond Township.

The event was sponsored by Scotiabank, Carleton Place.