137th Maberly Fall Fair on this Saturday

Cowboy boots and Canadian roots the theme for 137th Maberly Fall Fair, August 24

Break out the cowboy boots and Canadiana and head to Maberly for the 137th Maberly Fall Fair on Saturday, August 24. Beginning at 8 a.m. this annual fall event offers a family-friendly event celebrating small-town fairs that take place on local fairgrounds across Canada each year, with livestock demonstrations, parade, musical entertainment, and more.

Each fall, the fair is held at the Maberly Agricultural Society Fairgrounds in Maberly, and is a fun way to spend the day and mark the end of the summer months.

“The Maberly Fair is a great way to cap off the summer with a fun event that’s perfect for the whole family,” said Maberly Fair Board Secretary, Rosetta McInnes. “If you like good, old-fashioned fun and children’s activities, come to Maberly on Saturday for our annual fair.”

Running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors to the fair will enjoy an array of typical fair events, along with some local favourites, like the Zucchini Races where children can make their best zucchini cars and race them on a track set up at the fairgrounds.

“Each year the kids love the zucchini races and children’s games,” McInnes said, “It’s good old-fashioned fun.”

A blacksmith will also be on-site doing demonstrations all day. Poultry judging, miniature animals, a horse draw, and a light horse show are also highlights of the event each year.

The day starts off with a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. starting from the Cedar Crest Carpentry parking lot on Hwy 7 in Maberly. The parade will feature antique farm machinery, business floats, and parade participants showing off their best cowboy outfits.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running to 5 p.m., this year’s fair will also feature musical entertainment by Hermann Amberger, Fiddlers & Friends, ABC Line Dancers, Quinn Willows & McGregor Roy, and Norm, Harry & Friends. Face painting, psychic readings, and other activities will make sure there’s something for everyone at the event.

Prizes are awarded to winning exhibitors from the Exhibit Halls, which open to the public when judging is complete, at approximately 1 p.m.

McInnes explained that other than the exhibitors, visitors to the fair have the chance to win prizes, too. Prizes are awarded each year to fairgoers for a number of different categories, including Eldest Person on the Grounds ($25 gift certificate); Youngest person on the Grounds ($25 gift certificate); Farthest Travelled ($35 gift certificate); Longest Married Couple ($30 gift certificate); and Most Recently Married Couple ($25 gift certificate).

Organized each year by a dedicated board of volunteers, the Maberly Fair is always held the fourth Saturday in August. Please visit the website at www.maberlyfair.ca for the full schedule of events for the 2019 event.