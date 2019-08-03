3-pitch tourney helps Rural FASD Support Network

On Saturday, August 17, Perth’s Family Ties, Carleton Place Bulldogs, Carleton Place Blues, and Almonte’s Cam’s Clan faced off at Beckwith Park for the 1st annual 3-pitch tournament in support of the Rural FASD Support Network.

All four teams played each other once in 50 minutes games with the Carleton Place Blues advancing to the championship game as the top seed and facing the Carleton Place Bulldogs. In a tight back and forth game, the Blues emerged victorious with a 9-6 victory.

Children with FASD served as servers for the canteen and returned the homerun balls. The Rural FASD Support Network thanks these teams and our sponsors including Barker Funeral Home, Beckwith Township, and Perth Fire Protection by supporting these children by raising half of our annual operating budget.

The Rural FASD Support Network meets on the third Saturday of the month at Calvary Bible Church in Smiths Falls where childcare is also provided. All meetings are also live-streamed through our Facebook page. The Tuesday night mixed slo-pitch league in Almonte is also seeking players and teams.

Anyone interested is encouraged to contact Steve Camelon@camelon6@icloud.com.