Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. In English, the medical name for the Adam’s Apple is the ‘laryngeal prominence’.  The hyoid bone is situated just above it.
  2. The Premier of Manitoba is Brian Pallister.
  3. Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Ptolemies, a Macedonian Greek dynasty that ruled in Egypt for 275 years.
  4. The iconic performer Jimi Hendrix and his newly-named band, Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, closed the Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, on August 18th, 1969.
  5. The mulberry tree is related to the fig tree, and is cultivated for its delicious fruit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR