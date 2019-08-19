Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 17, 2019

by Diana Filer
- In English, the medical name for the Adam’s Apple is the ‘laryngeal prominence’. The hyoid bone is situated just above it.
- The Premier of Manitoba is Brian Pallister.
- Cleopatra was the last ruler of the Ptolemies, a Macedonian Greek dynasty that ruled in Egypt for 275 years.
- The iconic performer Jimi Hendrix and his newly-named band, Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, closed the Woodstock Festival in Bethel, New York, on August 18th, 1969.
- The mulberry tree is related to the fig tree, and is cultivated for its delicious fruit.