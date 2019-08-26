Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 24, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Canada has 338 Federal Electoral Districts, commonly referred to as ridings.
  2. Wort is the liquid taken from beer or whisky during the mashing process.  It contains the sugars for the brewing yeast, to be fermented and used to make the alcohol.
  3. Brian Crawford is a square dancer and caller who entertains in southeastern Ontario along with his wife Amy.
  4. The Jordan river flows from the northwest foot of Mount Hermon through Israel and the Sea of Galilee into the Dead Sea.
  5. The only fuel source for the brain is glucose.
SHARE
Previous articleHorizon by Barry Lopez

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR