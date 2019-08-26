Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 24, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Canada has 338 Federal Electoral Districts, commonly referred to as ridings.
- Wort is the liquid taken from beer or whisky during the mashing process. It contains the sugars for the brewing yeast, to be fermented and used to make the alcohol.
- Brian Crawford is a square dancer and caller who entertains in southeastern Ontario along with his wife Amy.
- The Jordan river flows from the northwest foot of Mount Hermon through Israel and the Sea of Galilee into the Dead Sea.
- The only fuel source for the brain is glucose.