Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 3, 2019

by Diana Filer
- An epicycle is a small circle whose centre moves around the circumference of a larger circle.
- Rebar is a steel bar or mesh used to reinforce concrete that is under pressure usually during construction.
- Diego Garcia is the only inhabited island in BIOT, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Chagos Archipelago a group of 60 atolls and islands belonging to the United Kingdom.
- This year’s PanAm games are currently being held in Lima, Peru, from July 26th to August 11th.
- Bibliotherapy is a therapy that involves specific texts used for the purpose of healing. It usually involves a therapist who prescribes books to read and then discusses them with the patient.