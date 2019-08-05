Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 3, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. An epicycle is a small circle whose centre moves around the circumference of a larger circle.
  2. Rebar is a steel bar or mesh used to reinforce concrete that is under pressure usually during construction.
  3. Diego Garcia is the only inhabited island in BIOT, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Chagos Archipelago a group of 60 atolls and islands belonging to the United Kingdom.
  4. This year’s PanAm games are currently being held in Lima, Peru, from July 26th to August 11th.
  5. Bibliotherapy is a therapy that involves specific texts used for the purpose of healing. It usually involves a therapist who prescribes books to read and then discusses them with the patient.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR