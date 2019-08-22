Auditions for ‘Lighting the Way’, August 29

An evening of micro plays that stubbornly celebrate a sustainable future

WHAT

An evening of short plays that will be presented in October 17th and 18th at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum. Some shows are by writers from across the world, commissioned by Climate Change Theatre Action to create plays that celebrate international environmental change-makers. Some are new local creations that ask how can we as citizens embrace risk, hope and possibility

HOW TO GET INVOLVED

If you’re interested in acting or behind-the-scenes involvement, we would love to meet you on August 29th between 7-9 at Curious and Kind, in the plaza at the bottom of Mill Street. No experience required. Sign up here and we will send you a more specific time. If you are interested but unavailable on that date, send us an email and we can chat. We are also looking for passionate environmentalists who would love to participate in outreach activities.

COMMITMENT

Each short play will have between 10-15 hours of rehearsal in the 6 weeks leading up to October 17th and 18th. You must be available for the performance dates as well as evening dress rehearsals on the 15th and 16th.

TEAM

The plays are being directed by Nicki Gallo, Lindsey Lambden, Emily Pearlman, Kris Riendeau and Jenny Sheffield. Produced by Mi Casa Theatre in collaboration with Climate Change Theatre Action. With financial support from SPARC Performing Arts.

Further Info:

www.micasatheatre.ca

Or email us HERE