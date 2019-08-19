Bert Reed — obituary

REED, Albert George “Bert”

A.G. Reed Ltd, C-FSUR

After a full and wonderful life, Albert George Reed “Bert” passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He had recently celebrated his 94th birthday and his 67th wedding anniversary. Mourning his loss and remembering his passion, intellect, and wit are his wife and best friend June (Rothwell Allen) and his children Allen (Iryna) Reed, Brenda (Randy) Richardson, Deb (Merlin) Knapton, and Robert Reed (deceased 1975). Bert was very proud of his five grandchildren, Brad (Tisha) Richardson, Kate (Al) Bellemare, Christopher Reed, Ashley Knapton and James Knapton and his four great-grandchildren, Jeremy and Sydney Richardson and Brayden and Lena Bellemare. Bert was the beloved brother of Helen (late Darragh) MacFarlane, the late Kathleen (Frank) Tod, and Neville (Lynda) Reed. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Bert was a well-known electrical contractor, having operated A.G. Reed Ltd. for over 50 years while developing the West Carleton Industrial Park. He was a lifetime member of the Carp Airport flying community, flying his Piper Commanche C-FSUR until his 90th year to destinations across North America with family and friends as his willing co-pilots. Bert loved music, animals, and spending time in the country at Otter Glen Farm with his dog Brandi.

His family is deeply grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who were exceptional in their care and compassion for Bert over the last four years. A special thank you to Dr. A. McCurdy, Dr. L. Eapen, and Dr. J. Milko who supported Bert in his quest to live each day to the fullest for as long as he could.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday August 23, 2019 at Christ Church Huntley, 3008 Carp Road. The family also invites all friends and family to drop in anytime from 12-2PM on August 23rd at 510 West Lake Circle, Carp to join them in remembering and celebrating the life of Bert. Please contact the family for the address.

If you wish to make a donation in Bert’s name, please consider a gift to the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, Almonte General Hospital Foundation, or Myeloma Canada. Condolences, tributes, and donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com