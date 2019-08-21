Big weekend for yard sales

We’ve received several notices of yard and other sales in and around town this weekend:
Yard Sale to benefit hospital, 143 Malcolm Street, Almonte.
Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Rain Date Sunday.
Our house is for sale and we are downsizing!
YARD SALE…
Tools, linens, kitchen stuff, glassware, household goods, handmade dollhouse.
Proceeds to benefit our wonderful Almonte General Hospital.
Downsizing sale at 494 Clayton Road
Saturday Aug 24th, 8 am to 2 pm
everything from Beanie babies to Pianos
toys
clothes
beanie babies
digital piano
kayaks
camping gear
furniture
antiques
scaletrix racing car system
aquarium parts
tools
MULTI-VENDOR VINTAGE SALE
1972 Ramsay Concession 12, north off March Rd. (1.5km from Almonte roundabout)
Sunday August 25, 9am-1pm
Furniture, kitchen items, electronics, household, tools, hats, clothing, records…This is one big FUNKY sale you won’t want to miss. Mark the date, invite your friends, bring your truck and SEE YOU THERE!