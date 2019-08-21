Big weekend for yard sales

We’ve received several notices of yard and other sales in and around town this weekend:

Yard Sale to benefit hospital, 143 Malcolm Street, Almonte.

Saturday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Rain Date Sunday.

Our house is for sale and we are downsizing!

YARD SALE…

Tools, linens, kitchen stuff, glassware, household goods, handmade dollhouse.

Proceeds to benefit our wonderful Almonte General Hospital.

Downsizing sale at 494 Clayton Road

Saturday Aug 24th, 8 am to 2 pm

everything from Beanie babies to Pianos

toys

clothes

beanie babies

digital piano

kayaks

camping gear

furniture

antiques

scaletrix racing car system

aquarium parts

tools

MULTI-VENDOR VINTAGE SALE

1972 Ramsay Concession 12, north off March Rd. (1.5km from Almonte roundabout)

Sunday August 25, 9am-1pm

Furniture, kitchen items, electronics, household, tools, hats, clothing, records…This is one big FUNKY sale you won’t want to miss. Mark the date, invite your friends, bring your truck and SEE YOU THERE!