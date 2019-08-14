Blueberry Tea at Union Hall, August 25

Summer is back again and once again it’s time for the folks at Union Hall to open the doors to continue the tradition with the annual Blueberry Tea, taking place on Sunday, August 25.

Everyone is invited to join neighbours and friends for blueberries with fine pastry and tea or Equator coffee in this old fashioned celebration of summer. Doors are open from 1-4pm.

Union Hall has been a focal point for social gatherings for over 150 years, from church services to the temperance movement and from Women’s Institute to the library.

Today, with support from Mississippi Mills, the volunteer committee works to preserve and maintain the building, home to so many local community events.

Admission is free, donations are appreciated.